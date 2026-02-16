WWE News and Notes

– WWE Raw airs live from Memphis’ FedEx Forum on Netflix at 8PM ET, featuring AJ Lee’s appearance amid tension with Becky Lynch and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk’s updates. Two triple-threat matches qualify contenders for the February 28 Elimination Chamber in Chicago: Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio in the men’s bout, and Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Natalya in the women’s. Stars like Oba Femi, Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, and Stephanie Vaquer add to the high-stakes night on the road to WrestleMania 42.

– Rikishi (via Off The Top) believes that WWE has dropped the ball with The Wyatt Sicks faction.

Rikishi: “The WWE creative team has done everything wrong with The Wyatt Sicks”

In addition, Rikishi explained that he wants to see Bo Dallas succeed in #WWE just like his brother, Bray Wyatt, did

– Bayley reflects on the 22-year anniversary of Eddie Guerrero shocking the world to become WWE Champion.

I was in the building for this. And I’ll brag about it until the end of time! I’ll never forget that feeling when he won. Can’t explain it, always chasing it. https://t.co/EqNomcl0h4 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 16, 2026

On this day 22 years ago, Eddie Guerrero defeated Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2004 to capture the WWE Championship in one of the most unforgettable moments in wrestling history.

– WWE’s top 10 list of the most shocking imposters:

1. Undertaker vs Undertaker – 1994

2. Kane vs Kane- 2006

3. Bella Twins “Twin Magic” – 2008

4. Two El Grande Americanos – 2026

5. Sting attacks imposter Sting – 1996

6. Mickie James as “La Luchadora” – 2017

7. Sin Cara vs Sin Cara – 2011

8. Two Doink The Clowns – 1993

9. Kurt Angle switch against Brock Lesnar – 2003

10. John Cena tricks the Wyatt Family – 2014