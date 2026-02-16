WrestleMania 41 sets wrestling record with $66 million gate

The event on April 19 and 20, 2025, shattered pro wrestling’s all-time ticket sales record at $66,074,558, drawing 118,641 paid fans with an average price of $635 per ticket. Star matchups like Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Night 1, and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes on Night 2, fueled the massive haul despite high prices. WWE called it their biggest weekend ever, though early sales for WrestleMania 42 lag behind.

The average ticket price for WWE WrestleMania over the last 5 years.

WrestleMania 41: $635

WrestleMania 40: $341

WrestleMania 39: $169

WrestleMania 38: $135

WrestleMania 37: $170

(source: Brandon Thurston)