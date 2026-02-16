Raw update with a possible spoiler notes

Steve Gerweck
Advertised for tonight’s RAW:

CM Punk to address his upcoming title matches against Finn Bálor and Roman Reigns
• Je Von Evans vs Gunther vs Dominik Mysterio – Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier
Bayley vs Nattie vs Asuka – Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier
• AJ Lee is live on Raw after securing a Women’s Intercontinental Title Match
• Women’s Royal Rumble Winner Liv Morgan to address the WWE Universe

Royce Keys is backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw show.

– BodySlam reports that the future of the Intercontinental Title will be addressed tonight on Monday Night RAW.

