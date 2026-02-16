Paul Heyman and MJF notes

Paul Heyman didn’t hold back when asked about the worst smell he’s ever experienced, bluntly answering, “Balls Mahoney walking into an ECW locker room.” He added, “If you think I’m making fun of the dead, trust me, Balls would be proud of that answer,” making it clear it was meant in the irreverent spirit of ECW. Heyman doubled down on the joke by saying, “The man’s name was Balls for crying out loud… what kind of human being do you think he was anyway?” before finishing with, “Ball Mahoney. More power to you.” #WWE

(Source: IGN)

AEW World Champion MJF defends Booker T after he was voted the worst TV announcer in the WON Awards.

