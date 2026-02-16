Notes on Trey Miguel, Nixon Newell, and Andrade

At 2024’s TNA Slammiversary, Trey Miguel revealed that his Buzz Lightyear-inspired gear led to a cease and desist from Disney for The Rascalz, stating, “This was my Buzz Lightyear gear. Also, this got us a cease and desist from Disney, which was fun,” before adding, “And Spirit Airlines lost that gear.”

– Nixon Newell said her last match will be more than likely in December

– Andrade’s shot at Logan Paul:

New move for Logan Paul! https://t.co/hxr5GvGpw3 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 16, 2026