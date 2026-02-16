More Raw Spoilers, Andrade El Idolo responds to Rey Fenix on X

Andrade El Idolo told Rey Fenix, “Come on, bro! Let’s take on the world!” and said, “Let’s go for all the tag team championships!”

– JD McDonagh is reportedly both backstage for RAW, according to PWInsider. McDonagh has been sidelined since Dec 2025 due to having surgery for various injuries.

– @WrestleVotes reports that Kendal Grey is reportedly set to be at RAW tonight. It was noted that Grey has impressed many internally within the company with her incredible work and she’s expected to compete on Main Event this week before RAW.

Previously reported Raw spoiler notes:

Royce Keys is backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw show.

– BodySlam reports that the future of the Intercontinental Title will be addressed tonight on Monday Night Raw.

