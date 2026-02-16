Mercedes Mone on her pay text messaging service

Mercedes Moné Says she is standing by her $99/month text messaging service for her Fans

“I’m a CEO because there are so many people that say, ‘Oh, I’m talking to you. I’m messaging you,’ and they’re getting scammed. So I’m like, ‘How about you really do talk to me? You talk to the people that you love, but you’ve got to pay me $99 a month. I’m texting you whenever I’m free.’”

“No sexy stuff. You know, these are just my legit fans. It’s the Mone crew — the people that love me, that respect me, that want to know about the ins and outs of my day and how I’m feeling. How is it being a CEO? And I teach them.”

“A low price. It’s very low.”

​(source: On the We Playin’ Spades podcast)