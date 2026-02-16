TNA’s Matt Hardy says The Hardy Boyz will have moments in WWE during 2026…

“We’re in constant negotiations with WWE about doing some more stuff. We will do more with them.

It was very important to us to stay at TNA as opposed to becoming a #WWE full-time act [again]. In #TNA, we’re going to be put in a position to succeed, and we can contribute, and we can help the company grow and be better.

The relationship with WWE has been great. Anytime we’ve interacted with Shawn Michaels, he was absolutely awesome – Triple H, whoever, we’ve got along with everybody really good. I think you’re going to see some more cool Hardy Boyz moments in WWE before it’s all said and done in 2026.”

(Source: Alistair McGeorge | Metro Entainment)