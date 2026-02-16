Lola Vice’s steamy poolside photos with her AAA title belt, matches announced for AEW Dynamite

Lola Vice Celebrates AAA Title Win with Steamy Poolside Photos:

On February 15, WWE NXT star Lola Vice shared Instagram photos striking poses by the pool with her newly won AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship, captioning it ‘hottest champion ever.’ She and partner Mr. Iguana captured the titles on February 7 during Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide on FOX, pinning La Hiedra after Chelsea Green’s injury sidelined her team. The former Bellator MMA fighter, who made history as the first woman of Cuban descent in the 2026 Royal Rumble, blended her striking roots with wrestling flair, drawing thousands of likes, fire emojis, and fan jokes about her championship shots.

Announced for AEW Dynamite this Wednesday:

• Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland

• MJF and Hangman Adam Page face-to-face

• The TV debut of The Brawling Birds

This Wednesday, 2/18! Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is the next stop on the road to #AEWRevolution! Don't miss the show LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/hdNyEbZdOB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2026