Logan Paul scores a massive profit on a Pokémon card (video)

Four years after buying a Pokémon card for a record $5.275 million, WWE superstar Logan Paul turned a massive profit, selling it for an eye-watering $16.492 million — with a diamond-encrusted necklace included in the deal. Guinness have confirmed this sale to be a World Record sake for a Pokemon card.

