Kevin Nash offers praise and criticism for Je’Von Evans

Kevin Nash gave both praise and criticism when discussing Je’Von Evans, calling him “an incredible athlete” who “sells good” and “does everything good.” Nash made it clear he sees major potential in Evans’ overall ability inside the ring.

At the same time, he said, “He’s a little bit too Mr. Bojangles for me, I wish he was a little bit more urban,” adding, “I just want him to have a little bit of an edge.” Nash acknowledged changing times, saying, “I understand it’s Netflix, and I understand there’s a big world out there besides the one that 66-year-old Detroit boy Kevin Nash wants.”

Nash emphasized he wants Evans’ offense to feel more realistic, noting, “He can strike, he throws a good punch. Take your time and throw a good punch. Maybe put two or three together.” He added he wants fans thinking, “If this sh*t was real, all this athleticism I have, I can use,” rather than, “If this was real, I would cartwheel off your body like you would never see.”

(Source: Kliq This)