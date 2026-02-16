Dwayne Johnson bids warm farewell to Danny DeVito on Jumanji 4 wrap

Johnson posted black-and-white and color shots from the Los Angeles set, praising DeVito’s anchoring heart and joy throughout the franchise, while playfully teasing him to keep smiling and exfoliating his head. DeVito returns as grumpy grandpa Eddie Gilpin in the untitled sequel, directed by Jake Kasdan, reuniting the core cast including Johnson as Dr. Smolder Bravestone and Hart as Mouse Finbar for more video game chaos and family vibes.

That’s an official Jumanji wrap on the one and the only, Danny DeVito 👏🏾👏🏾🥂 To work with you, and learn from you has been an honor ~ and to call you my friend, will always be a privilege. Thank you, brother for your anchoring heart and JOY throughout our Jumanji franchise.… pic.twitter.com/pWJ1MwImzg — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 16, 2026

Filming began last November and targets a December 11, 2026 release, with fans excited over the first peeks and speculating on Johnson’s WrestleMania return.