Real Name: Alec Parnell

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 165lbs.

Date of Birth: November 3, 1998

From: Boston, MA

Pro Debut: 2017

Trained By: Beau Douglas, Paul Richard, Benny Jux

Finishing Move: Surprise Kick

– Parnell began his career under his real name in the UFO promotion

– In the summer of 2017, Alec Parnell became Alec Price

– On July 14, 2018, Price defeated Shawn Candido to win the vacant SPW Sons Of Liberty Title

– On September 8, Price defeated Dynamite to retain the SPW Sons Of Liberty Title

– On September 16, Price defeated Todo Loco by DQ to retain the SPW Sons Of Liberty Title

– On November 3, Price defeated Chris Cruise to retain the SPW Sons Of Liberty Title

– On November 13, 2021, Price defeated Anthony Greene to win the Limitless World Title

– On December 10, Price defeated Chris Bey to retain the Limitless World Title

– On January 1, 2022, Price defeated JD Drake to retain the Limitless World Title

– On January 22, Price fought Ace Romero to a no-contest to retain the Limitless World Title

– On February 5, Price defeated Channing Thomas to retain the Limitless World Title

– On February 26, Price defeated Ace Romero in an Anything Goes Match to retain the Limitless World Title

– On March 17, Price defeated Jaden Newman to win the SUP Bonestorm Title

– On March 19, Price defeated Gary Jay to retain the Limitless World Title

– On March 24, Price defeated Nolo Kitano to retain the SUP Bonestorm Title

– On March 26, Price defeated Bryan Keith to retain the Limitless World Title

– On April 2, Price defeated T-Ray Watford to retain the Limitless World Title and the SUP Bonestorm Title

– On April 7, Price defeated Pedro Dones to retain the SUP Bonestorm Title

– On April 28, Price defeated Anthony Henry to retain the SUP Bonestorm Title

– On April 30, Price defeated Rip Bryson to retain the Limitless World Title

– On May 5, Price defeated Brad Hollister by DQ to retain the SUP Bonestorm Title

– On May 9, Price defeated Ashton Starr to retain the SUP Bonestorm Title

– On May 19, Price defeated Sammy Diaz to retain the SUP Bonestorm Title

– On May 28, Price defeated Lince Dorado to retain the Limitless World Title

– On June 19, Price defeated Dominic Garrini to retain the SUP Bonestorm Title

– The next day, Price defeated Billy Tipton to retain the SUP Bonestorm Title

– On July 23, Price defeated Big Beef to retain the Limitless World Title

– On August 13, Price defeated Frankie Feathers to win the ESW Interstate Title

– On August 27, Price defeated B3CCA to retain the Limitless World Title

– On October 8, Price defeated Jake Crist to retain the ESW Interstate Title

– Price debuted for MLW later that month, defeating TJ Crawford

– On December 9, Price defeated Tre Lamar to retain the ESW Interstate Title

– On January 20, 2023, Price defeated Jason Kincaid to retain the ESW Interstate Title

– On May 13, Price defeated James Sayga to retain the ESW Interstate Title

– On August 13, Price defeated Matt Tremont to win the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On August 27, Price defeated Channing Thomas by DQ to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On September 7, Price defeated Steven Stetson in a No Holds Barred Match to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On September 14, Price defeated Alex Coughlin to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On September 23, Price defeated Brandon Kirk to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On October 12, Price fought Marcus Mathers to a no-contest to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– The next day, Price defeated Brian Milonas to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On October 20, Price defeated Gringo Loco, Myung-Jae Lee & Ichiban to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On November 6, Price fought Matt Makowski to a no-contest to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On November 13, Price defeated President Hawkins to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On November 18, Price defeated Eric James to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– The next day, Price defeated Marcus Mathers to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On November 30, Price defeated Joe Ocasio to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On December 1, Price defeated Channing Thomas to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On December 16, Price defeated Donnie Primetime to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On December 18, Price defeated Matt Makowski to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On December 30, Price defeated Tommy Vendetta, Traevon Jordan & J Boujii to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– At MLW Kings Of Colosseum 2024, Price, Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay defeated TJ Crawford, Tony Deppen & Griffin McCoy

– On April 12, Price defeated Ryan Clancy to win the NFW Title

– On June 27, Price & Sal Mistretta defeated Troy Locke & Damaris Dawkins to retain Mistretta’s Captured Lightning Title

– On August 16, Price defeated TJ Crawford & Ryan Clancy to retain the NFW Title

– Price began competing for ROH in late 2024

– On January 19, 2025, Gahbage Daddies (Price & Cole Radrick) defeated Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) to win the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On January 26, Gahbage Daddies defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On January 31, Gahbage Daddies defeated Davey Bang & August Matthews and The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On February 1, Gahbage Daddies defeated Hot Commodity (Trevor Outlaw & Hayden Backlund), Original Sins (Tyler Lydol & Dick Michaels) and The Brand (Dylan Cole & Lobo Okami) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On March 1, Gahbage Daddies fought Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Gahbage Daddies defeated The Crush Boys (Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On March 15, Gahbage Daddies defeated The Legion Of Rot (Frightmare & Hallowicked) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Gahbage Daddies defeated The Batiri (Kodama & Obariyon) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On April 18, YDNP (Price & Jordan Oliver) defeated Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) to win the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On May 4, Price defeated TJ Crawford to win the A1 Zero Gravity Title

– On May 11, YDNP defeated Jackson Drake & Griffin McCoy to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On May 17, YDNP defeated Davey Bang & August Matthews to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, YDNP defeated High Seas (Nick Ando & Cloudy) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On June 12, YDNP defeated O’Shay Edwards & Isaiah Broner to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On June 20, YDNP defeated Buck Nasty (Buck Skynyr & Rob Shit) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On June 22, YDNP defeated The New Guys (Scott Stanley & Jake Bosche) and The Premier (Campbell Myers & SK Bishop) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On July 6, YDNP defeated Jonathan Gresham & Adam Priest to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On July 11, YDNP defeated Ninja Mack & Dante Leon to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On July 17, YDNP defeated PME (Philly C & Marino T) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On July 19, YDNP defeated Da Propectz (Jayy Alfredo & Collin Parker), High Seas (Nick Ando & Cloudy) and To Infinity And Beyond (Colin Delaney & Cheech) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Price defeated Brandon Cutler to retain the A1 Zero Gravity Title

– On July 28, YDNP defeated Mutha Fatha (Dark Sheik & Effy) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On July 30, YDNP defeated Rina Yamashita & MAO to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On August 1, YDNP defeated The Outbreak (Jacksyn Crowley & Abel Booker) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On August 14, YDNP defeated The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo & Yabo) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles and win the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On August 17, YDNP defeated High Seas (Nick Ando & Cloudy) and Primetime (Damien Saint & Carmelo Lee) to win the Xcite Tag Team Titles

– On August 23, YDNP defeated Los Desperados (Jack Cartwheel & Gringo Loco) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On September 6, YDNP defeated Greed (Price Purgold & Julio Diamante) to retain the Xcite Tag Team Titles

– On September 14, Price defeated Trey Miguel to retain the A1 Zero Gravity Title

– On October 12, YDNP defeated The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo & Yabo) in a GCW Rules Match to regain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On October 24, the renamed Bustah & The Brain defeated High Seas (Nick Ando & Cloudy) in a Garbage Plate On A Pole Match to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On November 2, Price defeated Channing Thomas by DQ to retain the A1 Zero Gravity Title

– On November 8, Bustah & The Brain defeated Star Struck (Channing Thomas & Anthony Greene) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Bustah & The Brain defeated Memory Museum (Joe Krule & Abed Arroniz) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On November 23, Bustah & The Brain defeated Manny Lo & Labron Kozone to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On December 5, Bustah & The Brain defeated C4 (Guillermo Rosas & Cody Chhun) and The Bollywood Boyz (Gurb & Harv Sihra) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Bustah & The Brain defeated Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley & Dom Kubrick) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On December 14, Bustah & The Brain defeated 2 Bald Fucks (Matt Tremont & Bam Sullivan) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– In January 2026, both Price & Oliver signed with AEW

– On January 18, Price defeated Bryce Hansen to retain the A1 Zero Gravity Title

– On February 7, Bustah & The Brain defeated Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles