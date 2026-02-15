WWE’s AI El Grande Americano promo sparks fan backlash

WWE released a 64-second video vignette of the ‘Original El Grande Americano’ calling out a fraud ahead of Lucha Libre AAA’s Rey de Reyes tournament, complete with a flashy ‘Viva Mexico!’ finish amid mariachi music. Fans blasted the production for obvious generative AI signs, like surreal visuals, echoing backlash from March 2025 and a similar clip last week, with some calling it lazy for a billion-dollar company.

VIVA EL GRANDE AMERICANO! The Original El Grande has a message… pic.twitter.com/H8w1TdwDej — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2026

Defenders point out the character’s parody roots from Chad Gable’s storyline, where AI fits the American faking lucha libre gimmick, as the group Los Americanos pushes toward the AAA Mega Championship.