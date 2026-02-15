WWE Road to Wrestlemania Tour Live Results / Lubbock, Tx / Sat Feb 14, 2026

The Complete Results from the United Supermarkets Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeat WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James
- The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor defeats Je’Von Evans
- Sami Zayn defeats Trick Williams
- WWE World Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso defeat The Vision: Bronson Reed and Austin Theory
- Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valkyria
- Damian Priest defeats Aleister Black (with Zelina)
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with JC Matteo)
- Main Event: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ after McIntyre hits Rhodes with a chair. Post-match, Rhodes puts McIntyre through a table
Thanks to Matt Kempke in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam / www.Wrestling-Bodyslam.Com