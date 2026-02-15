WWE Road to Wrestlemania Tour Live Results / Lubbock, Tx / Sat Feb 14, 2026

The Complete Results from the United Supermarkets Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

  1. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeat WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James
  2. The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor defeats Je’Von Evans
  3. Sami Zayn defeats Trick Williams
  4. WWE World Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso defeat The Vision: Bronson Reed and Austin Theory
  5. Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valkyria
  6. Damian Priest defeats Aleister Black (with Zelina)
  7. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with JC Matteo)
  8. Main Event: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ after McIntyre hits Rhodes with a chair. Post-match, Rhodes puts McIntyre through a table

