WWE News and Notes

– According to Dave Meltzer, David Finlay is expected to sign with WWE.

– RHIYO celebrates Valentine’s Day together as Rhea Ripley literally gives Iyo Sky her flowers.

Super duper happy Valentine’s Day❣️💐🥰✨✨ The WWE Universe in Lubbock,Rhea, and the beautiful flowers made my sweet day!! Tysm🥹🫶#Rhiyo #WWELubbock #ValentinesDay2026 pic.twitter.com/L4kb3mXZv1 — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) February 15, 2026

– Randy Orton with his daughter at her first Father-Daughter dance:

– Paul Heyman sends a warning to NFL legend Tom Brady following his recent comments to Logan Paul regarding WWE:

“If Tom Brady thinks Nikki Glaser ripped him up at the Roast, he has no idea what Logan Paul and I would do to him on the mic in front of a live WWE audience on Netflix!”