WWE News and Notes

– According to Dave Meltzer, David Finlay is expected to sign with WWE.
– RHIYO celebrates Valentine’s Day together as Rhea Ripley literally gives Iyo Sky her flowers.
Super duper happy Valentine’s Day❣️💐🥰✨✨
The WWE Universe in Lubbock,Rhea, and the beautiful flowers made my sweet day!! Tysm🥹🫶#Rhiyo #WWELubbock #ValentinesDay2026 pic.twitter.com/L4kb3mXZv1
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) February 15, 2026
– Randy Orton with his daughter at her first Father-Daughter dance:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/up6MAs0MYT
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 15, 2026
– Paul Heyman sends a warning to NFL legend Tom Brady following his recent comments to Logan Paul regarding WWE:
If @TomBrady thinks @NikkiGlaser ripped him up at the Roast, he has no idea what @LoganPaul and I would do to him on the mic in front of a live @WWE audience on @Netflix!@TMZ @TKOGrp @onlocationexp @WrestleMania https://t.co/0pErtARKNA
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) February 15, 2026
