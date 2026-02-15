WWE News and Notes

– According to Dave Meltzer, David Finlay is expected to sign with WWE.

– RHIYO celebrates Valentine’s Day together as Rhea Ripley literally gives Iyo Sky her flowers.

Randy Orton with his daughter at her first Father-Daughter dance:

Paul Heyman sends a warning to NFL legend Tom Brady following his recent comments to Logan Paul regarding WWE:

“If Tom Brady thinks Nikki Glaser ripped him up at the Roast, he has no idea what Logan Paul and I would do to him on the mic in front of a live WWE audience on Netflix!”

