The IInspiration debut in AEW

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, known as The IIconics and recently The IInspiration in TNA, squashed local talents at AEW House Rules and announced their signing with the company. They cut a sassy promo calling out any women’s tag team brave enough to face them, drawing huge cheers from the home crowd. Fans celebrated the Aussies’ return after AEW’s Grand Slam Australia PPV, though some griped about the house show debut and roster crowding—yet most see them poised to make history as the first team with tag gold across WWE, TNA, and AEW.

What are The IInspiration doing in AEW?!#AEWHouseRules pic.twitter.com/zKTGFvE7LY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2026