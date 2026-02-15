The IInspiration are All Elite

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay of The IInspiration made their AEW debut at the House Rules non-televised live event in Brisbane, Australia earlier today.

The duo defeated Frankie B and Aysha in a tag match and after the finish, the two got a mic and announced that they are both All Elite.

The former WWE Women’s and TNA Knockouts Tag Team champions left TNA in January after losing their tag titles to The Elegance Brand on the TNA debut on AMC.

Lee and McKay have a chance to become the first ever women’s tag team to win the women’s tag team titles in the three major promotions.

