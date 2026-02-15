Revolution 2026 main event set

The AEW World title match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view was confirmed after the conclusion of last night’s Grand Slam: Australia show.

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Andrade El Idolo in the final of the mini tournament to determine the #1 contender for the title. Page only had to beat Mark Davis to advance to the final while Andrade had to beat Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega to advance.

Later in the show, reigning champion MJF defeated Brody King in the main event, also getting his ticket to the top of the card in Los Angeles. MJF had lost to King on Dynamite the prior week in a title eliminator match, a match which got a bunch of publicity from the mainstream media due to the “F*** ICE” chants started by the Las Vegas crowd.

The Australian fans in Sydney also repeated the chant at the start of last night’s main event.

