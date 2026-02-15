Real Name:
Height: 5’4”
Weight: 145 lbs.
Date of Birth: August 3, 2001
From: El Paso, TX
Pro Debut: August 2016
Trained By: Rey Escorpion, Scorpio 2000, Triton
Finishing Move: Lasso From El Paso
Biography
– Persephone began her career under a mask as ‘Black Widow’
– On June 20, 2021, Black Widow & Sexy Star defeated Lady Flammer & Reina Dorada to win the vacant KAOZ Womens Tag Team Titles
– At MLW Fury Road 2022, Black Widow & Mini Abismo Negro defeated Lady Shani & Microman
– In 2023, Black Widow voluntarily unmasked and became ‘Persephone’
– In September 2023, Persephone signed with CMLL
– Persephone competed on the 2025 Wrestle Dynasty pre-show
– At MLW Reloaded 2025, Persephone defeated Alejandra Quintanilla
– At Global Wars Mexico 2025, Persephone & Thunder Rosa defeated Red Velvet & Athena
– At Global Wars UK 2025, Persephone defeated Alexxis Falcon by DQ
– Persephone was part of the victorious Team Mexico at the 2025 CMLL International Women’s Grand Prix
– In January 2026, Persephone signed with AEW under dual-contract terms with her existing CMLL commitments