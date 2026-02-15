Real Name:

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 145 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 3, 2001

From: El Paso, TX

Pro Debut: August 2016

Trained By: Rey Escorpion, Scorpio 2000, Triton

Finishing Move: Lasso From El Paso

Biography

– Persephone began her career under a mask as ‘Black Widow’

– On June 20, 2021, Black Widow & Sexy Star defeated Lady Flammer & Reina Dorada to win the vacant KAOZ Womens Tag Team Titles

– At MLW Fury Road 2022, Black Widow & Mini Abismo Negro defeated Lady Shani & Microman

– In 2023, Black Widow voluntarily unmasked and became ‘Persephone’

– In September 2023, Persephone signed with CMLL

– Persephone competed on the 2025 Wrestle Dynasty pre-show

– At MLW Reloaded 2025, Persephone defeated Alejandra Quintanilla

– At Global Wars Mexico 2025, Persephone & Thunder Rosa defeated Red Velvet & Athena

– At Global Wars UK 2025, Persephone defeated Alexxis Falcon by DQ

– Persephone was part of the victorious Team Mexico at the 2025 CMLL International Women’s Grand Prix

– In January 2026, Persephone signed with AEW under dual-contract terms with her existing CMLL commitments