Kyle Fletcher debuts custom pink TNT belt after Australian title defense (photo)

At AEW Grand Slam Australia on February 14, Kyle Fletcher retained his TNT title against Mark Briscoe in the final ‘Game 7’ ladder match of their best-of-seven series, climbing through chaos at Qudos Bank Arena. Right after the show went off-air, he unveiled the pink leather strap with silver accents, AEW logos, White House engravings, and red ribbons—crafted by BeltsByDan to match his ‘Protostar’ persona. Fans lit up with praise, calling it the best custom TNT belt yet, while Fletcher saved the reveal for live attendees in his home country.

KYLE FLETCHER INTRODUCED PINK TNT TITLE AT #AEWGrandSlam 😍🔥 🎥 @stvnktzms pic.twitter.com/tsn20uvHxS — J O H N (@RomanEra0) February 15, 2026

Cut from the broadcast was… KYLE FLETCHER FINALLY UNVEILING A PINK TNT TITLE BELT! #AEWGrandSlam #AEW pic.twitter.com/KBWtqgFLFu — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) February 15, 2026