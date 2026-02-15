Kenny Omega on Swerve Strickland, Val Venis on disagreeing with Sami Zayn

– Kenny Omega said that Swerve Strickland is “undeniably one of our greatest performers in AEW”

– Val Venis via X:

🔴 Hey you leftists IWC morons! You don't have to like me. But make no mistake about it; at 54 years of age, I would out work the Islamic propagandist Sami Zayn, Leftist cuck boy KO, and run circles around both demoncrat voters Mick Foley and Kevin Nash. No amount of your hatred… pic.twitter.com/3oHWSBpbS4 — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) February 14, 2026

– Venis also posted:



I don’t hate Sami Zayn. Ignore the claims and the noise from certain leftist leaning voices. They have been conditioned to label anyone who applies honest scrutiny to their leftist positions and reaches a different conclusion, as an enemy.

I strongly disagree with Sami Zayn on key political and societal issues. But disagreement is not hate. Sami is a fellow human being, created in Gods image, and I believe he genuinely seeks a place in Gods Kingdom.

From my perspective as a so called “Christian,” I pray he comes to the truth that Jesus Christ is the only way to the Father (John 14:6). I view Islam as a religion that, however sincerely followed, ultimately separates people from the true path to God.

God grants us free will. We can choose to enter His Kingdom or not. Only one path leads to eternal life with God, while all the other paths, including Islam, lead to separation from God forever. This is the most important decision anyone will ever make.

I pray that everyone, including Sami, discovers the truth about Jesus Christ before their time on earth runs out. Salvation is available to all who seek it through Him. 🙏 #JesusChristIsKing