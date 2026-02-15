John Cena, Lena Kross, and Arianna Grace notes

– At No Surrender 2026, Arianna Grace defeated Léi Yǐng Lee to win the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

– John Cena reveals his Breakfast Routine:

John Cena reveals his Breakfast Routine "1 slice of sourdough, 3 poached eggs, 1 flat white and if I'm feeling extra gamey, flat white number 2 and 4 shots of espresso, I'M F*CKING ready to headbutt a wall" via Jolly YouTube

– Lena Kross has been added to the official AEW roster page.