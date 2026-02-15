Cain Velasquez will be released from prison

By
Steve Gerweck
After a long legal battle, former UFC fighter and WWE wrestler Cain Velasquez is being released from prison. Velasquez was sentenced last March to five years in prison for attempted murder with aggravating circumstances in 2022, against the pedophile Harry Goularte, who had sexually assaulted his child.

Having already served three and a half years of his sentence, he was eligible for parole this month, which he has obtained. Velasquez will therefore be released on supervised parole starting today.

