Cain Velasquez officially released from prison, Mickie James thanks Nashville

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
19

– Cain Velasquez released from prison on Parole:

Velasquez, 43, earned early parole from a five-year sentence for a 2022 shooting chase targeting Harry Goularte, accused of molesting his young son at a family daycare. He pleaded no contest to attempted murder and other charges, with the judge calling it a vigilante spree, but fans have rallied behind him as a father protecting his child. Fighters like Josh Thomson shared welcome-home photos, while others voiced sympathy and admiration for his Octagon legacy, where he once dethroned Brock Lesnar.

Mickie James thanks Nashville after her return at TNA’s No Surrender PPV:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here