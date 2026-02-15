Cain Velasquez officially released from prison, Mickie James thanks Nashville

– Cain Velasquez released from prison on Parole:

Velasquez, 43, earned early parole from a five-year sentence for a 2022 shooting chase targeting Harry Goularte, accused of molesting his young son at a family daycare. He pleaded no contest to attempted murder and other charges, with the judge calling it a vigilante spree, but fans have rallied behind him as a father protecting his child. Fighters like Josh Thomson shared welcome-home photos, while others voiced sympathy and admiration for his Octagon legacy, where he once dethroned Brock Lesnar.

Here's the moment Cain Velasquez reunited with his family

– Mickie James thanks Nashville after her return at TNA’s No Surrender PPV:

Nashville… y’all really know how to make a girl feel like she’s right back where she belongs. @ThisIsTNA 🤠🔥

Thank you for showin' up & showin' out all weekend 🤠❤️ #TNANoSurrender #TNAIMPACT