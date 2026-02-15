Big E says he would prefer going into the WWE Hall of Fame with The New Day instead of as a singles competitor:

“I feel like I’ve had some really great highs as a singles superstar… but really I feel like what people know me as, and the time of my career that was really the most rewarding, is my time with The New Day. I feel like we got to do something special.

I don’t want to diminsh my singles career. I don’t know if I had enough time as a singles superstar to really be a stalwart as just a singles superstar. My time in The New Day is one I truly cherish. We just broke down so many barriers and did so many things we hadn’t seen before,

— If I had to pick one, it would be as a member of The New Day because it changed the trajectory of my career.”

(Source: 107.7 The Bone)