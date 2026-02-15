Bianca Belair update

WWE superstar Bianca Belair has announced that she will officially undergo finger surgery on Monday.

Belair took to social media to reveal that she will finally have surgery after being sidelined from WWE for nearly a year due to suffering a terrible finger injury that has not been healing correctly and has caused complications

Belair has not competed in a match since WrestleMania 41 back in April 2025, when she competed in a Triple Threat against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship

(Source: Bianca Belair via IG)