Bayley confident she is headed to the Elimination Chamber, more on AVA’s NXT departure

– Bayley promises to defeat Asuka and Nattie to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber on RAW:

TOMORROW NIGHT I WILL QUALIFY FOR CHAMBER AND I WILL GO TO WRESTLEMANIA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Who’s coming with me https://t.co/l85YACpa0b — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 15, 2026

– Bryan Alvarez on Ava’s NXT departure:

“I was told is that one of the big reasons she did not renew her contract was very similar to what happened with Jazmyn Nyx. She was making a certain amount of money, she had been there for a long time, and they weren’t offering her a big raise. She didn’t want to keep doing it for the money she was making.”