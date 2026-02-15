Bayley confident she is headed to the Elimination Chamber, more on AVA’s NXT departure

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
21

Bayley promises to defeat Asuka and Nattie to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber on RAW:

– Bryan Alvarez on Ava’s NXT departure:

“I was told is that one of the big reasons she did not renew her contract was very similar to what happened with Jazmyn Nyx. She was making a certain amount of money, she had been there for a long time, and they weren’t offering her a big raise. She didn’t want to keep doing it for the money she was making.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here