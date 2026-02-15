AEW live event ends with the Nutbush dance (video)

AEW House Rules event in Brisbane ends with Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Robbie Eagles performing the Nutbush dance:
Australian AEW wrestlers Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Robbie Eagles performed the Nutbush dance in the ring to close the AEW House Rules show in Brisbane. The performance featured all participating Australian wrestlers.
