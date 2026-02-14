WWE News and Notes

– Jade Cargill defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the WWE Women’s Championship during SmackDown. Liv Morgan, the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, appeared on the show and confronted Cargill, who warned her that challenging for the title at WrestleMania would result in defeat.

– Chelsea Green comments on bravely appearing on SmackDown despite her near career ending injury:

HAD to fly to #Smackdown to make sure everyone at @WWE is aware that I am still gorg even with a boot on. pic.twitter.com/IuxitSE6kR — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 14, 2026

– Brandi Rhodes comments on Cody Rhodes defeating Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn on SmackDown to qualify for the Elimination Chamber:

That match was diabolically amazing in every way. (And shame on you parents for not knowing The Big Cheese. Up your nighttime toddler reading game immediately.) — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 14, 2026

– Arianna Grace reflects on using “The Cobra” and hopes she made her “Dad” proud:

Cobra finally used for this family the right way! Hope I made you proud dad! https://t.co/XNeBFo5Qqf — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) February 14, 2026

This makes me so proud! My grandpa (maternal side) was from Pakistan! Reppin! 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/k4jfbEH329 — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) February 14, 2026