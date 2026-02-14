WWE News and Notes

Jade Cargill defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the WWE Women’s Championship during SmackDown. Liv Morgan, the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, appeared on the show and confronted Cargill, who warned her that challenging for the title at WrestleMania would result in defeat.

Chelsea Green comments on bravely appearing on SmackDown despite her near career ending injury:

– Brandi Rhodes comments on Cody Rhodes defeating Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn on SmackDown to qualify for the Elimination Chamber:

Arianna Grace reflects on using “The Cobra” and hopes she made her “Dad” proud:

