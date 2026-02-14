NXT Live Results / Kennewick, Wa / Fri Feb 13, 2026

The Complete Results from Toyota Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill / Myles Borne / The Dark State’s Dion Lennox Blake Monroe defeats Thea Hail Keanu Carver defeats Sean Legacy Kali Armstrong / Wren Sinclair / WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey defeat Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid Tony D’Angelo defeats Grayson Waller NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats Ricky Saints

Thanks to @TwelveRoundNews and @redtragen in attendance

CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam / Wrestling-Bodyslam.Com