NXT Live Results / Kennewick, Wa / Fri Feb 13, 2026

The Complete Results from Toyota Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
- NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill / Myles Borne / The Dark State’s Dion Lennox
- Blake Monroe defeats Thea Hail
- Keanu Carver defeats Sean Legacy
- Kali Armstrong / Wren Sinclair / WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey defeat Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
- Tony D’Angelo defeats Grayson Waller
- NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
- NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley
- Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats Ricky Saints
Thanks to @TwelveRoundNews and @redtragen in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam / Wrestling-Bodyslam.Com