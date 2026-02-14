Notes on Robert Stone, Cody Rhodes, Trey Miguel, and Lola Vice

– Lola Vice with Damian Priest for Valentines Day:
luckiest girl in the world ❣️ pic.twitter.com/OSjE8AD3Et
— Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) February 14, 2026
– The new TNA International champion
Change The Headline 💚 pic.twitter.com/Z8LRqrgB60
— Trey Miguel (@TheTreyMiguel) February 14, 2026
– Robert Stone is encouraging all wrestling talent from WWE, NXT, RAW, SmackDown, AAA, Evolve, TNA, Noah, and other programs to communicate and collaborate. He emphasizes that "communication builds success" and invites anyone looking to improve or raise the bar to visit his office—just make sure to knock first.
To all @WWE talent across NXT, AAA, RAW, SmackDown, Evolve, TNA, Noah, the WWE ID Program and everywhere in between…
Communication builds success.
My office is always open to anyone looking to improve, collaborate, or raise the bar.
Just do me one favor — knock first. pic.twitter.com/e4Sbh94PLi
— Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) February 14, 2026
– TMZ posted:
Bad Bunny might return to the WWE very soon… and possibly face Logan Paul! @bransontmz #wwe pic.twitter.com/aLEYrUACWE
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 14, 2026