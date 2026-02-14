Nattie praises Mash Slamovich, Bruce Prichard says Bray Wyatt was challenging (videos)

Natalya Neidhart had glowing praise for Masha Slamovich after sharing the ring, saying, “So I worked with Masha, and she was phenomenal.” She continued, “Like, she is so good,” and emphasized just how polished Slamovich is, noting, “She’s very, very smooth in the ring.”

Nattie stressed that Slamovich’s skill may go underappreciated, adding, “I don’t think people quite realize how smooth Masha is,” and made it clear the experience meant a lot to her: “It was such a pleasure working with her. I truly enjoyed it so much.”

(Source: Wrestling Life)

Bruce Prichard on Bray Wyatt:

Bray Wyatt was CHALLENGING pic.twitter.com/VRxaIo0Dlh — Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard (@PrichardShow) February 14, 2026