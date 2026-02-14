Mustafa Ali on the decision to re-sign with TNA Wrestling

Mustafa Ali said “creative fulfilment” was a decisive factor in re-signing with TNA Wrestling, describing his relationship with the company as “this synergy, it’s this fit.”

He praised his connection with Carlos Silva and the creative team, saying, “I get along really really well with Carlos… and the creative department,” while acknowledging, “I’m a very hands on, opinionated person.”

Ali explained that although he may push back at times, “I might question the order before I go do it,” he remains loyal, adding, “I still think I’m a good soldier… if my sergeant or the person above me gives me an order I follow through on that.” He stressed, “I definitely am a team player, but man, am I opinionated,” and noted that attitude is “welcomed with the creative team at TNA and with Carlos.”

Highlighting the collaborative process, Ali said, “I have ideas, I have visions,” and “nine times out of 10 they kind of see the vision with me.” While clarifying, “It’s not a knock on other places,” he pointed out that “I’ve been able to develop that relationship. That was a big key component for me.”

Though grateful he’s “very very blessed to be able to do this for such a long time” and “provide for my family financially,” Ali admitted, “Selfishly I was looking to be creatively fulfilled,” and feels “the best chance I had at doing that is with TNA,” concluding, “I’m so happy.”

(Source: Rewind Recap Relive)

This Friday & Saturday, @ThisIsTNA returns home to Nashville! Remaining tix are 30% OFF at checkout!https://t.co/IUD2RVWkRF pic.twitter.com/tn6TBCJtyb — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) February 13, 2026