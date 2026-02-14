More WWE News and Notes

– Kelly Kincaid was moved to the alumni section of WWE’s roster page.

– Speaking of the roster, here is WWE’s new render for Jordynne Grace:

Liv Morgan wishes everybody a Happy Valentine’s Day:

– WWE personality Sam Roberts goes off after the Wrestling Observer votes Booker T worst announcer of 2025:

