Lena Kross debuts in AEW at Grand Slam Australia (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
16

Australia’s Lena Kross made her AEW debut during a women’s tag team match at Grand Slam Australia by attacking the Babes of Wrath after they retained their titles. She aligned herself with MegaBad, consisting of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, in a post-match assault.

