Kyle Fletcher describes the backstage atmosphere, Natalya on the transition to Nattie

– Kyle Fletcher described the backstage atmosphere as “a really cool vibe,” explaining, “It’s like with anything when you have something you’re so passionate about.” He reflected on the sacrifices he’s made, saying, “I left my family, my friends to pursue this crazy dream,” which makes being surrounded by like-minded talent even more meaningful.

Fletcher noted that “you have 20, 30 blokes in the locker room that all feel the same way about this super niche interest,” adding, “of course you’re going to have that bond with them.” With constant travel — “You see them every week, a few times a week,” and “you’re travelling all over the world and sitting next to them on planes” — he said, “It’d be hard to not have that camaraderie.”

Specifically in AEW, he emphasized, “we’re all so passionate about it” and “we love this company and want to see it succeed so we’re all egging each other on.” He described returning backstage to encouragement like, “That was awesome, you’re doing great,” once again calling it “a really cool vibe, absolutely.”

(Source: 2GB Sydney)

— Natalya (via Wrestling Life Online) says her WWE career has been an overall disappointment and it’s time for Nattie to take over.

“This Nattie now…I think I owed it to her to bring her to life because I had let her down. I let her down for a long time.

When I look at it…and it’s not to say that the Natalya character hasn’t done great things. Many people would say, “Oh, she’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer. She’s done all this stuff, accomplished all these things in WWE, and had incredible longevity.

But to me, I’m the type of person who loves to build, create, and invent. And I have felt very stifled.”