Kyle Fletcher and Bandido notes

Kyle Fletcher said both match quality and the outcome matter equally, explaining, “I think they’re as important as one another because I don’t think one matters as much without the other.” He noted that if “the match quality isn’t there, the result, people won’t care about it as much,” emphasizing that fans need both elements to be invested.

At the same time, he warned that even a great match can be hurt by its ending, saying if “the match quality is great and then the outcome is…” that finish becomes “the last taste left in someone’s mouth” and “it kind of ruins the whole experience.”

Fletcher added that “in pro wrestling, it’s a roller coaster,” and “you don’t always want people to feel happy and amazing and perfect.” Still, depending on context, he maintains “they’re both equally as important as each other.”

(Source: Wrestle Radio Australia)

Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido is currently sidelined and will remain out of action for the foreseeable future.

Warrior Wrestling has announced that Bandido will be unable to participate in their event on February 27th due to a broken thumb, which was initially reported as a minor hand injury.