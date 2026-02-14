Johnny Gargano hits rock bottom in emotional SmackDown promo (video)

On the February 13 SmackDown in Dallas, Gargano vented his frustrations over losing tag partner Tommaso Ciampa, who left WWE on January 26 and quickly won AEW’s TNT Championship before dropping it. The heartfelt backstage moment, mocked by Solo Sikoa’s group and watched by rivals like Axiom and Nathan Frazer, highlighted Gargano’s burned-out veteran storyline after Axiom pinned him and reclaimed his mask. Fans showed empathy and excitement, predicting a legendary comeback for the workrate king as he eyes a singles push or new partner.

