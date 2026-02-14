John Cena discusses heartbreak from breakup with Nikki Bella (video)

John Cena opened up about his breakup with Nikki Bella, stating that his heart was broken out of nowhere. He expressed his love for her, desire to marry her, and wish to be the father of her children.

