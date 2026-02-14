Eric Bischoff takes aim at the Observer awards, AEW Grand Slam attendance figures

– Eric Bischoff ripped into AEW supporters after the latest award results, taking direct aim at Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer voters. He mocked the idea of gathering them together, asking, “Can you imagine if you could get all these ‘Wrestling Observer voters’ in a room?” and joking about “hanging out there for an hour or two.” Bischoff labeled Meltzer “the head gooner they all look up to” and claimed fans see wrestling “through the Dave Meltzer lens.”

Saying the results were no surprise, Bischoff added, “Of course you’re going to get those kinds of responses,” before blasting voters as “the most culturally isolated and irrelevant group of people you can ever imagine.” He closed by questioning the legitimacy of the awards altogether, stating, “I don’t know why anyone would expect any of these categories to have anything sensible.”

(Source: 83 Weeks)

– AEW Grand Slam Australia attendance:

2025 in Brisbane = 13,000

2026 in Sydney = 7,030