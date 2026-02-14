Elimination Chamber 2026 crosses 14,000 tickets distributed

The 2026 Elimination Chamber premium live event from Chicago’s United Center is currently at 14,500 tickets distributed according to @WrestleTix.

In a week, WWE managed to move over 1,000 tickets for the event, with the arena now expanded to 17,016 seats. The United Center has a total of 19,015 on the seating chart so that could be expanded if required.

The show won’t surpass last year’s attendance as last year it was held in a stadium at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, with over 37,500 in attendance.

This is the first WWE televised event at the United Center in 30 years. The last televised show there was the 1993 SummerSlam.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996