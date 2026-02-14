CNN confirms WBD owns minority stake in AEW, MJF on Kyle Fletcher’s TNT championship win

– A CNN article disclosed that Warner Bros. Discovery owns a minority stake in All Elite Wrestling, confirming long-standing rumors. The revelation appeared in a piece discussing politics in AEW and WWE. Tony Khan holds all voting shares in AEW.

– MJF talked about Kyle Fletcher after his TNT Championship win, saying, “Kyle Fletcher. Now, here’s the thing, though, about Kyle Fletcher. He just won the TNT title, and the TNT title, it’s defended by very serious, hardcore, work-rate guys that want to go in there, show people watching at home that bell-to-bell, they’re these incredible athletes.” He contrasted this with the AEW World Title, noting, “The world title are for main eventers, top stars, top acts, mega stars that can do this in their sleep, chill and thrill to get people’s eyes on our product, on All Elite Wrestling.”

While praising Fletcher, he said, “I think Kyle Fletcher’s a tremendous professional wrestler,” but made it clear there’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed: “I’d just hope he continues to keep my name out of his mouth, because if my name ever comes out of his mouth I’m gonna have to bend him over my knee and spank him.” He also reflected on wrestling legends, saying, “Lance Storm was good, Dean Malenko was good and uh… you know Kyle’s a cute kid but I’ve beaten him already.”

(Source: Kairouz Bros)