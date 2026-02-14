Alexa Bliss moves on to the Elimination Chamber match

The Elimination Chamber qualifying matches continued on Smackdown last night, with one men and one women’s match taking place.

In the women’s match, Alexa Bliss defeated Zelina and WWE United States Women’s champion Giulia to advance to Chicago while Cody Rhodes defeated Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn to qualify, even though Drew McIntyre tried his best to keep Rhodes and Fatu away from advancing.

Bliss now joins Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley in the match while Rhodes joins Randy Orton and LA Knight.

The last Smackdown qualifiers continue on next week’s broadcast with Carmelo Hayes vs Trick Williams vs Damian Priest and Nia Jax vs Charlotte Flair vs Kiana James.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996