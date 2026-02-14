AEW Grand Slam Australia spoilers

AEW Grand Slam took place today in Sydney, Australia.

Spoilers from the show were posted by various users on Reddit (posted via f4wonline.com)

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship went to a time-limit draw

– The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) defeated MegaBad (Penelope Ford & Megan Bayne)
Lena Kross ran in after and joined MegaBad in an attack on the Babes of Wrath

Hangman Page defeated Andrade El Idolo to earn the number one contendership for the AEW World Championship

Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy defeated Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir
Storm pinned Yuta, who was then shaved bald

Kyle Fletcher defeated Mark Briscoe in a ladder match to retain his TNT Championship
Clips from after the match appear to show Fletcher with a new custom pink-strapped TNT title belt

MJF defeated Brody King to retain the AEW World Championship
The Sydney crowd chanted an anti-ICE message at the start of the match.

Ring of Honor matches:

– Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) defeated North Shore Wrestling

Mina Shirakawa defeated Charli Evans

– Mark Davis defeated The Tuckman

