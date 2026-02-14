AEW Grand Slam Australia spoilers

AEW Grand Slam took place today in Sydney, Australia.

Spoilers from the show were posted by various users on Reddit (posted via f4wonline.com)

AEW Grand Slam Australia 2026 Spoilers

– Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship went to a time-limit draw

– The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) defeated MegaBad (Penelope Ford & Megan Bayne)

Lena Kross ran in after and joined MegaBad in an attack on the Babes of Wrath

Lena Kross just debuted at AEW Grand Slam Australia! @Lena_Kross IS ALL ELITE 🇦🇺#AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/aVtDeEnS78 — Aussie Heat (@AussieHeatPW) February 14, 2026

– Hangman Page defeated Andrade El Idolo to earn the number one contendership for the AEW World Championship

– Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy defeated Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir

Storm pinned Yuta, who was then shaved bald

– Kyle Fletcher defeated Mark Briscoe in a ladder match to retain his TNT Championship

Clips from after the match appear to show Fletcher with a new custom pink-strapped TNT title belt

– MJF defeated Brody King to retain the AEW World Championship

The Sydney crowd chanted an anti-ICE message at the start of the match.

Ring of Honor matches:

– Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) defeated North Shore Wrestling

– Mina Shirakawa defeated Charli Evans

– Mark Davis defeated The Tuckman