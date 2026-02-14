2/14/26 AEW Grand Slam Recap from Sydney, Australia

– Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship Ends in a Draw. Afterward, Takeshita hits Raging Fire on Moxley after Moxley got into his face.

“I have a hard time sleeping at night as it is, and this isn’t making it any easier.” EXCLUSIVE: @JonMoxley proclaims that the next time he happens to face @TakeSoup in the ring, there will be a definitive victor. pic.twitter.com/pUM9KHTm8O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2026

– Babes of Wrath Defeated MegaBad to retain AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. Harley used a Backslide on Penelope Ford. Afterward, Lena Kross attacked Harley & aligned herself with Ford & Bayne.

– Hangman Adam Page defeated Andrade El Idolo with Low Blow and Hitting Andrade with BuckShot Lariat. Page will now get a AEW World Championship Match at AEW Revolution in Los Angeles, California.

– Toni Storm/Orange Cassidy Defeated Wheeler Yuta/Marina Shafir in a Mixed Tag Team Tornado Match. Toni hit Yuta with a Hip Attack and Orange used Orange Punch. Toni hit Storm Zero on Yuta for the pin. Yuta was trying to get out of having his head shaved until Mox told him to get back into the ring and honor the stipulation. Mina Shirakawa got the first cut and everyone took turns cutting and shaving Yuta.

– Kyle Fletcher retains the TNT Title against Mark Briscoe in their game 7 ladder match.

– MJF defeated Brody King with the HeatSeeker to retain the AEW World Championship. Afterward, Hangman Adam Page came out with a contract to make the match official for AEW Revolution.

"I will ruin any idea you have of a happy future. You understand me?" EXCLUSIVE: After winning his match securing the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship at #AEWRevolution, an irate Hangman Page had a message backstage for AEW World Champion @the_MJF! pic.twitter.com/8SpmpyFo9T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2026