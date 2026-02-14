2/14/26 AAA on Fox Recap

– La Parka defeats Jack Cartwheel in their Rey de Reyes qualifier rematch. After the match, La Parka dances in the ring with La Parka per Rey Mysterio.

– A video package is shown of the aftermath of Omos and El Hijo del Vikingo putting mini Vikingo in the hospital. Vikingo sends flowers with a see you soon not attached.

– Las Toxicas defeats Adelicious, Jessy Jackson, and Faby Apache in a six women tag match.

VIVA EL GRANDE AMERICANO! The Original El Grande has a message… pic.twitter.com/H8w1TdwDej — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2026

– El Grande Americano says that he has been impersonated for the last six months. He is the real one and the other guy isn’t a real luchador or understand the tradition. El Grande made a few more accusations before saying he will win the sword and prove himself.

The War Raiders are the #1 Contenders for the @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Championship!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/cqNT2MgJz2 — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2026

– War Raiders defeat Los Americanos and Money Machine to become the new number contenders for the AAA Tag Team Championships.

After the match, the War Raiders and the AAA Tag Team Champions Pagano and Psycho Clown face off until they rush back stage. They find Dave The Clown being loaded up in ambulance. Who is attacking the clowns?