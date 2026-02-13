WWE News and Notes

– Logan Paul addresses his comment about not being excited for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance:

“On the red carpet when I was asked, ‘are you excited for the halftime show?’ I can’t remember the last halftime show I’ve been excited for. I don’t even know if I’m paying attention for most of the game. Like, I’m working, I’m mingling and stuff. And yeah, maybe part of it is knowing what could happen in the WWE, but also part of it is just like, I’m walking down a red carpet.”

– Logan Paul cooked Tom Brady for calling WWE a “cute” sport:

– Chelsea Green posted:

– Jordynne Grace has lost 7 title matches since arriving in the WWE. Will that 0-7 change tonight when she faces Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s championship?

