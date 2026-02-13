TNA Wrestling Makes Long-Awaited Return to Cleveland, Ohio & Syracuse, New York

Spring Pay-Per-View Tradition, Rebellion, Will Be Held On The Campus of Cleveland State University

Mark your calendars: TNA Wrestling announced today three major live events over a five-day span in April, anchored by the tradition-filled Rebellion pay-per-view.

The stars of TNA Wrestling return to Cleveland, Ohio, for the first time since 2013 with the Rebellion showcase event on Saturday, April 11, airing live around the world on pay-per-view. Rebellion will be held at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University, a venue that has hosted NCAA Division I basketball games and countless major events. The action-packed, high-energy event will feature championship matches, grudge fights, and no doubt, surprise appearances.

The fallout from Rebellion spills into Syracuse, New York, for back-to-back nights of emotional-filled pro wrestling on Tuesday & Wednesday, April 14–15. All matches in Syracuse will be taped to air in the U.S. on AMC on future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! These shows mark the first TNA events in the hometown of the Syracuse Orange since 2009. Both live events will be held at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial, featuring championship matches and appearances from WWE NXT Superstars, thanks to the ongoing cross-promotion between the two companies.

TNA Wrestling World Champion Mike Santana leads the TNA contingent heading to Cleveland and Syracuse, joined by Jeff & Matt Hardy, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater, Moose, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Mustafa Ali, plus Knockouts including Léi Ying Lee, Ash By Elegance, Tessa Blanchard, Elayna Black, Rosemary and Mara Sade, among others.



TICKETS FOR CLEVELAND & SYRACUSE

Official Pre-Sale: Wednesday, February 25, beginning at 10 a.m. ET

Official On-Sale: Friday, February 27, at 10 a.m. ET

Fans can register now for the pre-sale at TNAwrestling.com.

MEET & GREETS

Fans can meet select TNA stars at the Official TNA Meet & Greet, held after the shows in Cleveland and Syracuse. These post-show Meet & Greets offer fans the opportunity to get autographs and photo-ops with their in-ring heroes. Recent Meet & Greets have featured Jeff & Matt Hardy, Ryan & Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Mustafa Ali, Moose, Elijah, Tessa Blanchard, Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian and others.

Meet & Greet schedules for Cleveland and Syracuse will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can purchase Meet & Greet tickets in advance at tnamerch.com to avoid long lines at the venue.

MAGICAL MONDAY IN SYRACUSE

TNA Wrestling executives are finalizing plans for multiple high-profile, fan-interactive events on Monday, April 13, in Syracuse. Highlighting the day will be a Hardy Party featuring Jeff & Matt Hardy, where fans can ask questions of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions and get their photos taken with The GOATs. Visit TNAwrestling.com for all updates on Magical Monday in Syracuse.