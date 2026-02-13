Title change at TNA No Surrender

Trey Miguel claimed his first singles gold in TNA, overcoming injuries for a gritty comeback victory at the sold-out Pinnacle arena. The event buzzed with high stakes like Feasted or Fired briefcases and crossovers featuring NXT stars, including the power couple Arianna Grace and Stacks. From Jody Threat’s Battle Royal win to the main event tag chaos, No Surrender kept fans chanting, setting up fresh TNA storylines ahead.

